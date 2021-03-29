Niantic, which conquered augmented reality on mobiles with ‘Pokémon Go’, prepares its own AR glasses

Niantic is one of those companies that is not known so much by name as by its flagship product. In this case, they are the developers behind the popular and prolific ‘Pokémon Go’ mobile game. The game, as we saw at the time, is essentially based on augmented reality, Niantic’s flagship technology. It thus makes all the sense in the world that Niantic is developing its own hardware and is none other than augmented reality glasses.

The CEO of the company, John Hanke, has published in the last hours what appears to be a render of augmented reality glasses. A huge Niantic logo, the lens, apparently a speaker / microphone and a strap is the only thing we can see. Nonetheless, it looks promising:

Exciting to see the progress we’re making to enable new kinds of devices that leverage our platform … pic.twitter.com/yYglk4q89G – John Hanke (@johnhanke) March 29, 2021

No wonder to see this product from Niantic. In 2019 they announced with Qualcomm a collaboration to use their Snapdragon XR2 chip in an augmented reality helmet / glasses. Of course, it was never specified that they were Niantic’s own and commercial product. I mean, maybe they are some augmented reality glasses from Niantic the ones that we finally see. But at the same time, they can also simply be a reference model for manufacturers to have a requirements guide and example to follow if they build augmented reality glasses for Niantic software.

Preparing a universe in augmented reality

Niantic’s plans to create augmented reality glasses also coincide with another great lan of the company: virtualize the whole world. ‘Niantic Real World Platfrom’ is the ecosystem they are creating where all the different games that have augmented reality coexist and more information for users globally. For example, social and user location data or information that players or companies add regarding real world locations.

The result is an augmented reality world that overlays all kinds of elements virtual over the real world. As long as, of course, a mobile phone or augmented reality glasses are used with the Niantic platform.

For now we will see if in the coming years there is a real product or if it remains in reference renders for manufacturers. If it is not that others are ahead of you big on the market like Microsoft, Apple, Samsung or Qualcomm.