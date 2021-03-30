Niantic teases the possible arrival of its own AR glasses

John Hanke, CEO of Niantic, the well-known company behind the hit mobile games Ingress, Pokémon Go, Harry Potter Wizzards Unite, and the already announced upcoming arrivals of Catan World Explorers and Pikmin, has just released what appears to be a portable augmented reality device, created around ordinary glasses, on which the company logo clearly stands out.

Still far from April 4, at the moment there is no reason to take this little teaser as a joke. And is that although Niantic has long been denying the fact that they were developing their own AR hardware, the company has been “fooling around” for quite some time with the possibility of adapting their games to augmented reality.

In fact, in late 2019, the company took the stage with Qualcomm to discuss plans to an augmented reality headset using the Snapdragon XR2 platform from the chipset manufacturer, something they claimed would lead their Niantic Real World Platform ecosystem to third-party AR devices.

Exciting to see the progress we’re making to enable new kinds of devices that leverage our platform… pic.twitter.com/yYglk4q89G – John Hanke (@johnhanke) March 29, 2021

The picture showing looks like a small fragment of a digital AR glasses, with slightly darkened crystals, and plastic temples on which rests what appears to be a fabric strap (whose use remains to be seen) and under which the presence of small perforations stands out, possibly intended for the inclusion of a speaker and / or microphone.

All this accompanied by a very clear message from Hanke himself: “It is exciting to see the progress we are making to enable new types of devices that take advantage of our platform«. And it is that without a doubt this could be a great solution to avoid the numerous problems that some users have had because of these games, moving through the streets with their eyes lowered and focused on their smartphones.

So, for the moment, we have only to wait until Niantic advances new details about these AR glasses, something that we hope will happen outside this weekend, after April Fool’s Day.