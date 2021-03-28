Niall Horan confesses that being in One Direction was like being a prisoner

The former one directioner was the special guest on the podcast People, Just People from Dermont O’Leary and when the host asked if ever felt “like a prisoner” while in the band, Horran replied: “A couple of times, yeah, because we were 17, 18, 19 for the first few years, and I struggled with that.”

For Niall it was difficult not being able to go out and enjoy his life like any young man, referring to their fans harassed them at all times. “I really struggled with the idea of, why don’t you let us go out? We just want to go for a walk, you know?”