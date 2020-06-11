The longest and strangest edition of ‘Triumph operation‘already has a winner: Nia. The contestant most praised by the jury, the one that had never been nominated, the one that has made the most spectacular numbers has risen to victory in OT 2020 with 45% of the public’s votes. Flavio has been in second place and Eve, third.

In addition to a lot of music, the gala has had a memory for Pau Donés, the announcement of special concerts in Madrid and Barcelona (after the OT 2020 Tour had to be suspended due to the coronavirus), the farewell of Roberto Leal, the best moments of the jury, of the teachers …

After a medley with the songs from “Gala 0” and singing the ones they have chosen for the final, the voting lines have been frozen. Three of the contestants have gone ahead and two have been eliminated. The fifth classified has been Hugo, with 13% of the votes and the fourth, Anaju, with 15%. Nia, Eva and Flavio have continued to compete to win the award and for this, they have sung the single that each has composed.

All about Nia

Born in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, she is 26 years old, and has been the only contestant who has not been nominated. Work, improvement, effort and perfection are the main qualities of a young woman who has studied the Higher Cycle of Physical and Sports Activities. He appeared at the ‘OT 2020’ casting with training in vocal technique and modern music. He belonged to the Official Choir of the Gran Canaria Philharmonic Orchestra. For 3 years he was part of the cast of the musical ‘El Rey León’. He has traveled many countries as a cheerleader and his last job before entering the Academy was at a dinner show in Ibiza. He likes Marc Anthony and Jennifer López, among others.

The final gala of ‘Operación Triunfo’ was seen this Wednesday by 1,812,000 spectators and a 16.1% share, which is the season maximum.

‘OT 2020’ closes with an average of 1,655,000 viewers and 12.2% share, with a total of contacts in the edition of 20,669,000 people, 45.6% of the population.