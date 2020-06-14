Nia Correia, a 26-year-old from the Canary Islands, has been crowned the winner of Operation Triunfo 2020. The singer was the winner in the final held this Wednesday and in which she competed against the other four finalists: Eva, Flavio, Hugo and Anajú. Within a few weeks of the contest, Nia was already one of the favorites to win the victory for her vocal skills and her control of the stage. Although he studied the Superior Cycle of Physical and Sports Activities, his passion is music, so much so that for three years he was part of the cast of the musical The Lion King. It has also belonged to the Official Choir of the Gran Canaria Philharmonic Orchestra. In second position was Flavio and in third, Eva. Anajú and Hugo finished fourth and fifth, respectively in what has been the most eventful edition of the program.

