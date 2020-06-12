Nia Correia, a 26-year-old from the Canary Islands, has been crowned the winner of Operation Triunfo 2020. The singer was the winner in the final held this Wednesday and in which she competed against the other four finalists: Eva, Flavio, Hugo and Anajú. Within a few weeks of the contest, Nia was already one of the favorites to win the victory for her vocal skills and her control of the stage. Although he studied the Superior Cycle of Physical and Sports Activities, his passion is music, so much so that for three years he was part of the cast of the musical The Lion King. It has also belonged to the Official Choir of the Gran Canaria Philharmonic Orchestra. In second position was Flavio and in third, Eva. Anajú and Hugo finished fourth and fifth, respectively in what has been the most eventful edition of the program.

The reality seems to have left behind the television and cultural success of Operación Triunfo 2017, which could condemn it to the drawer of nostalgia. After six months of competition, which suffered a hiatus from mid-March to the beginning of May due to the pandemic – although not in networks, where the triumphs continued to upload virtual performances under the leadership of the academy – OT 2020 seems to only leave For the memory, controversies with hardly a stick to play: bullfighting, machismo, homophobia or bullying.

So much controversy leaves a not very bright edition and perhaps for that reason one of the least followed on television: they have only managed to be leaders of the night once, and the best audience data of this season (13%) does not even reach the worst than last season (14.1%).

Choice of contestants

The first controversy came after just a week of competition when the followers of the program began to ask for the expulsion of Eli because of how he treated his partner, Ariadna, whom he ordered to be silent several times in the 24-hour broadcast and to which he came to call “Dirty”, a scene that seemed to be taken from Big Brother. This attitude was labeled bullying, and jokes were added to other peers and unfortunate comments. All this led to the director of the academy, Noemí Galera, having to give a touch of attention in an individual tutorial. The result was the most forceful expulsion in the history of the program: Eli only obtained 8% of the audience’s votes (compared to 92% who voted for his other partner).

The following week, the controversy returned to jump on the networks after a series of comments that another triumph, Jesus, made several colleagues while putting on makeup to do a performance in drag: “You are seeing the feather duster, huh. Feather, gay feather ”, the man from Cádiz dropped and then finished off with:“ the only male here is me ”. Hours later, the reality show was responding to this new crisis by scheduling a talk on Sexual Affective Diversity with activist Paco Tomás.

These pearls were the only ones of the contestant: during his stay at the academy he left several moments of “machismo”, according to OT followers, such as saying “how am I going to twerk if I am an uncle” or when he replied to a colleague: “ If he doesn’t know how to iron, you don’t know how to park. ” Again, Naomi Galera locked the contestant in a room to give him a touch of attention. The new tone had little to do with the demands for equality and sexual freedom that the two previous editions of the talent had brought to public television.

The guests

At the sixth gala, Nia had the prize of singing with Estrella Morente. A gift that turned into a bad drink when just before she started singing Volver, the artist from Granada decided to improvise to recite verses by José Bergamín in favor of the bulls: “Neither the bullfighter kills the bull, nor does the bull kill the bullfighter, the two are risking their lives at the same random game ”, he intoned before the astonished gaze of his partner. He was not agreed, and the networks caught fire with Morente’s attitude. These words most likely responded to the comments of another little triumph, Maialen, who that same week, speaking with her companions, had criticized bullfighting: “Damn, she is very Nazi. Ostras, you have to be very psychopath, a lot. ”

The following week the reality had to put out a new fire. With the 8-M around the corner, OT prepared its feminist week, and among other things, several women approached the academy to give talks. One of them was from the hand of the writer Anna Pacheco, who during her time with the triumphs criticized the “liberal feminism” of Ana Botín or Ciudadanos. The response from politicians linked to Ciudadanos was immediate: “As a citizen I do not want to pay for public television if it becomes a sectarian apparatus in the service of an ideology,” Albert Rivera wrote on Twitter. With him, members of the Popular Party and Vox also protested.