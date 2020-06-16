Nia Correia granted her first interview on a set on Monday June 15 after winning ‘OT 2020’. It was not on Spanish Television, but in ‘The resistance‘, and the meeting with David Broncano did not disappoint his followers. The presenter started out humorous when he discovered that the Canary Island had been at the London 2012 Olympics, but not competing, but « as a sports entertainer in beach volleyball matches, » he confirmed with a laugh. « I thought you had jumped fences or something, » joked the jienense.

Nia, in ‘The resistance’

Broncano then discovered that the guest had participated for years in the musical « The Lion King », which is held in the Madrid theater Teatro Lope de Vega, adjacent to the Harlequin, where ‘La resistance’ is recorded. « We have been performing on stage for a year« He noted before asking Nia to briefly tell him the plot of the Disney movie.

The most commented moment of the interview came when the presenter asked him if he had missed any « salsante » question. Nia did not hesitate twice and took out a particular gift: some ping-pong bats and a net. « I told an anecdote at the Academy, like this ping pong that they do in Thailand to get a ball in the chichi with the art of throwing it hard and doing things. « I was playing with one and it stayed inside me, » he recalled before Broncano’s astonished gaze. « We have a lot of strength and I couldn’t get it out. I saw that it ended up in the emergency department and with incredible sweats I took it out with two soup spoons, » he confessed to settle the matter.

Waiting for the money

Before finishing, Broncano asked the classic questions about money and sex in the last month. He did not get the expected answer, because Nia explained that she had not yet received the income as winner of ‘Operación Triunfo’. To those 100,000 euros, in addition, it will be necessary to subtract what remains.« said the Canary. About sexual relations, he joked: » Does the satisfyer count? Because if not zero, because I have been inside the Academy « .