Nia Jax returns to action in WWE RAW. The fighter who was several months out due to injury returned last night to the ring.

Nia Jax returns to action in WWE RAW

After a year out of the rings, Nia Jax made her return last night on WWE RAW to defeat NXT fighter Deonna Purrazzo in a full-blown squash match.

Nia Jax finished the match after using her new finisher, the Cradle DDT, very similar to the RamPaige used by the fighter Paige, and where she clarified that she had given Nia Jax this finsiher, through a message on Twitter

You never use another persons finishing move unless it is given to you. I gave it to @NiaJaxWWE and she just killed it. I have chills. Proud moment ❤️ @WWE – PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 7, 2020

Jax had announced on April 12, 2019 that you would need to have surgery to repair your two anterior cruciate ligaments. “Some of you may or may not know, but I’ll be out of action for a while,” Jax wrote at the time. “Unfortunately, I have suffered a bit of pain over the past year due to knee injuries and will undergo surgery to repair my two ligaments. I am grateful to everyone who has supported me! Thank you!”

The last time Jax was in action before tonight’s show was when he teamed up with Tamina vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley, Peyton Royce & Billie Kay, and Natalya & Beth Phoenix in a fatal four way match for the women’s tag team title at WrestleMania 35.

