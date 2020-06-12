Former women’s champion Nia Jax spoke about the negative comments after incidents in which fighters like Kairi Sane were hurt.

Nia Jax was recently present with the TalkSport media to offer an interview for her starting match against Asuka this Sunday in Backlash. During her intervention, Nia spoke about the great opportunity to become a champion again and face a fighter as talented as Asuka.

“Having time to collect myself and regain health has helped me prepare for this moment. I have spent a long time giving everything to return to the ring. I think the opportunity to fight Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship is incredible. I am ready to regain the title »Nia Jax started

“Asuka is one of the best fighters I’ve ever had a chance to work with. Every time I’m in the ring with her I learn more about my character and what I’m capable of. So I am very excited about Sunday’s match and what we can demonstrate.

Nia Jax also spoke about her recent clashes with Kairi Sane. In one of which the fighter threw the Japanese against the metal stairs of the ring. This caused damage to the fighter and a wave of criticism of Jax’s performance.

“I feel like any person or character in this situation. Whatever they say doesn’t affect me, I try to think. Because I am working for the approval of a hearing. Regardless of whether they approve or reject it, I want your feedback. So when you are on Twitter and you see all the commotion constantly if it affects you a little. It’s like suddenly seeing all the negativity in the WWE universe »Nia Jax finished

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish. Remember that WWE Backlash will be the next WWE PPV and here at Planeta Wrestling we will do full coverage.