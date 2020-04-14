Nia Jax qualifies for the Money In The Bank women’s match

Nia Jax, next to Shayna Baszler and Asuka, are the first participants in the female ladder match for the next pay-per-view of WWE Money In The Bank 2020.

We already witnessed at the beginning of the night during the last episode of WWE RAW, as Asuka took first place for women’s combat in Money In The Bank defeating Ruby Riott easily. Later, Shayna Baszler did the same with Sarah Logan in a matter of minutes, and finally Nia Jax did not want to miss this great opportunity beating Kairi Sane.

We remember that Nia Jax returned two weeks ago to the women’s division of the red mark of WWE RAW after a long time of inactivity. As we discussed, this occasion would be quite opportune for Nia Jax and to be placed in a high position in the women’s division, because it is the MITB. We already know that this pay-per-view is something special to others and the respective winners of the briefcases usually receive a great reward.

Let’s see if there is luck for Nia Jax and be the next winner of the MITB female.

Who would you like to see this year with the briefcase in WWE? Do you think this year’s winners will successfully redeem it?

