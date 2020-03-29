Nia Jax publishes on social networks that she needs to return to work

WWE superstar Nia Jax shared on social media that she is bored and needs to return to work.

She posted doing the TikTok #SavageChallenge viral challenge on Twitter with the caption:

I need to get back to work! I’m too old to do this »

I need to get back to work !!! 😩🤪🤯 I’m too old for this 👵🏽 #Bored #MakingtheBestOfif #SavageChallenge pic.twitter.com/jiHmw9LGca

– 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) March 28, 2020

Nia Jax underwent double knee surgery last year in April. He returned to training in December last year in the WWE Performance Center.

The former champion recently received medical clearance to return to the ring, although there were conflicting reports about her return to the ring.

As noted two weeks ago, the Samoan is expected to remain on the red mark when she returns to in-ring action. This was according to the report of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Before he Wrestling Observer To report that, there were reports that Nia Jax was coming to SmackDown. Although it did not happen, there were also reports of his return to SmackDown before March 13.

The last fight that Nia Jax had on television was at the WrestleMania 35 event where The IIconics won the Women’s Tag Team Championship from WWE in a Fatal 4-Way match against champions Bayley & Sasha Banks, Beth Phoenix & Natalya, and Tamina & Nia Jax.

