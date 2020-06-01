The National Ice Hockey League confirmed on Tuesday through its commissioner, Gary Bettman, that it will not be completed in the regular season, suspended by the coronavirus pandemic, and will go directly to the elimination phase of 24 teams instead of 16 if the The competition resumes at the end.

“As we look for a return to normalcy, this is an important day for NHL fans,” Bettman said of the Return to Competition Plan.

“Since March 12 we have been hopeful and optimistic that by developing all the options and alternatives, we could get to this point. I know I am joining sports fans everywhere when I say we can’t wait for the players touch the ice again. “

Bettman said the goal is to complete the 2019-20 season and have an 82 game season in 2020-21.

While the players and the NHL have agreed on a format, the union has not formally approved any actual returns to end the season.

The league and union must also resolve health and safety protocols and resolve other issues, including where to play.

“There is an ongoing ‘yes’ question. But you have to do this in stages,” said player union executive director Don Fehr. “There has never been a dispute that this cannot move forward unless the health and safety of everyone involved is protected.”

The Return to Competition Plan also addresses the details of the NHL college giveaway, the lottery draw, plus some of the health and safety aspects of the return to action.

Bettman said the 2019-20 regular season has been ended. The statistics that were established until March 11 will be those that count when considering individual NHL awards.

Now, the NHL will transition to a 24-team conference-based postseason format that was approved by the union last Friday after a 29-2 vote, with Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning as the only teams whose representatives gave their Negative vote.

Matches will take place inside empty arenas in two central cities, where players, team staff and other essential professionals will be accommodated during the season restart.

Originally, the NHL was looking for four different venues, but logistics and a new approach in the 24-team conference format reduced it to two.

Bettman said the cities of Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, Toronto and Vancouver are being considered.

The venues would have secure arenas, hotels, and training facilities, and there would be strict COVID-19 testing and protocols at each.

The top four teams in each conference ranked by percentage points – Boston, Tampa Bay, Washington and Philadelphia in the east and St. Louis, Colorado, Las Vegas and Dallas in the west – will play separate round-robin tournaments to determine the qualification in the first round. They will be played with regular season overtime and sudden death rules.

Those teams will accumulate points within that round-robin format, and if there is a tie, they will be divided according to the team with the highest percentage of points in the regular season.

The remaining 16 teams, classified by conference, will play the best play-in series. These games will be played with playoff overtime rules.

These play-in series will determine which teams will advance to a traditional group of the traditional 16 Stanley Cup.

In the East the play-in series clashes would be Pittsburgh (5) -Montreal (12), Carolina (6) -New York Rangers (11), New York Islanders (7) -Florida (10) and Toronto (8 ) -Columbus (9).

In the West, the pairings would be Edmonton (5) -Chicago (12), Nashville (6) -Arizona (11), Vancouver (7) -Minnesota (10), and Calgary (8) -Winnipeg (9).

The Conference Final and the Stanley Cup Final will be decided in series for the best of seven matches, to be played in the two cities that have been chosen as venues.

