NH Hotel Group increased its losses during the first three months of the year until 57.2 million euros, compared to the red numbers of 14.7 million in year-on-year terms in the last year of 2019, as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis.

This decline in profit, as well as in the Recurring Ebitda, which was reduced by 63%, to € 30.9 million, It occurs despite the implementation of contingency plans since March, the impact of which will be more visible during the second quarter, the group reported this Thursday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Group revenue fell 20.8% through March, standing at 279 million euros, after the growth of 8% in January and February was interrupted in March by the stoppage of activity, reporting a year-on-year reduction of 65.8% in this isolated month.

Behind the temporary closure of about 95% of its hotels due to the crisisSince the beginning of May, NH has reopened its sales channels and reservation systems and plans a progressive reopening in the main cities, initially concentrating the demand of each destination in those establishments that allow it to optimize resources and profitability.

Gradual reopening

Since the beginning of May, the group has reopened its sales channels and reservation systems, and plans a progressive reopening of the hotels in the main cities, initially concentrating the demand of each destination in those establishments that allow it to optimize resources and profitability. The first to gradually revive hotel activity is the Northern Europe business unit, which plans to have around 30 hotels operating throughout this month of May.

In southern Europe, meanwhile, the company expects the first openings to take place between the end of this month and the beginning of June. Next, it will be the turn of the American business unit, which was the last one affected by the global blockade. In any case, the company estimates that the recovery will initially be driven by domestic demand.

From NH they assure that safety requirements are met, social distancing, sanitation and disinfection in hotels, which has become the main priority of the company for the reopening of hotels. In this context, NH Hotel Group has reviewed all traditional operating processes, carrying out adaptations in nearly 700 group standards.