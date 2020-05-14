NH Hotel Group It has lost 57 million euros in the first quarter due to the impact of the virus, as confirmed by the hotel chain.

“As a consequence of the unprecedented scenario that has forced the temporary closure of hotels since March in all geographies,” NH explained that “revenue in the first quarter fell 20.8% to 279.4 million euros, thus interrupting the growth path of the first two months of the year, where these grew by 8% “.

“Despite the implementation of contingency plans since March, the impact of which will be more visible during the second quarter, recurring EBITDA has been negative by 52.6 million; and the net result was negative by 57.2 million, compared to -14.7 million in the same period in 2019, “added NH.

The isolation throughout the world and particularly in Europe, which continues in the second quarter, has led the company to temporarily close about 95% of the hotel portfolio, maintaining a minimal open portfolio at the disposal of the authorities and making numerous donations to collaborate in the management of the health and social crisis.

PERSPECTIVES FOR THE COMING MONTHS

Since NH has reopened its sales channels and booking systems in early May, and plans a progressive reopening of the hotels in the main cities, initially concentrating the demand of each destination in those establishments that allow it to optimize resources and profitability.

The first unit to gradually reactivate hotel activity is the Northern Europe business unit, which plans to have around 30 hotels in operation throughout this month of May. At South of EuropeFor his part, he expects the first openings to take place between end of this month and beginning of June. Next, it will be the turn of the America business unit, which was the last hit by the global blockade.

In any case, he estimates that the recovery will be initially driven by the domestic demand and will take advantage of its strong presence in the main destinations in Europe and Latin America for the initial stabilization and recovery phase, with a focus on the B2C segment, which represents between 60 and 70% of the business.

“The company has completely redesigned the customer experience to ensure that the safety and social distancing requirements are met in its facilities and it collaborates in the implementation of a protocol of measures and diagnoses that will allow the reopening of hotels with the maximum guarantees of sanitation and disinfection, “he said.

