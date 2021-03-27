N’Golo Kanté will be a sensitive casualty for France in the coming days

The Selection of France was surprised, last Wednesday at Stade France, by Ukraine at the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. It was a 1 – 1 draw that already forces them to win the next two games, and they will have to do it without N’Golo Kanté.

The Chelsea FC midfielder was injured in the duel against the Ukrainians and thus ended the 90 minutes, being Rabiot’s squire on the first line of containment flyers. He delivered 98 accurate passes and won 5 games, another day at the office.

However, he will not be able to be against Kazakhstan or Bosnia in days 2 and 3 of the Old Continent Qualifiers.

🏥 The French Football Federation has announced that N’Golo Kante is returning to Chelsea after suffering an injury. – Chelsea FC Spanish (@ChelseaFC_Sp) March 26, 2021

“Kanté felt pain in the hamstrings of his left thigh at the end of the game against Ukraine on Wednesday at the Stade de France. He underwent clinical and radiological examinations and this Thursday he was diagnosed with a small injury ”, reported the French Soccer Federation.

Didier Deschamps will travel without Kanté to Kazakhstan, so he has 25 players at his disposal. Sissoko is emerging as the natural replacement for the injured midfielder, who will now return to London to continue his recovery with his club.