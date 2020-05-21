Blues coach Frank Lampard allowed the French midfielder to leave the second practice session and train at home for fear of contagion.

He is afraid of the bug …

One day after returning to training with Chelsea, the French midfielder N’Golo Kanté solicitous permission to absent from face-to-face practices and stay home for fear of being infected with Covid-19 coronavirus.

The world champion with the France national team he appeared at the first practice of the “Blues”; and despite giving negative in the Covid-19 test, refused to attend again the sports city of Cobham, in London, for fear of contracting the virus.

The former player of Leicester City believes that it’s not certain that the Premier League will allow a return to practice, since there are asymptomatic cases and many carriers of the virus they can infect their peers.

London club and coach Frank Lampard they understood that decision and they authorized Kant’s request to stay home and keep training from a distance.

Kanté is not the first player to request permission to be absent from practice, after the Watford captain, Troy Deeney refused to return for fear of being infected and put your family at risk.

