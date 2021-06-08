N’Golo Kanté does not see himself winning the Ballon d’Or; “I’m just someone normal”

N’Golo Kanté He is the footballer in fashion today, for while many players care about luxurious cars and huge mansions, the Chelsea midfielder handles himself with humility and simplicity even when his name rings out to win the Ballon d’Or.

Kante, who is concentrated with France for the Euro Cup, was ruled out as a favorite to win the award for the best player in the world, he even qualified as one more footballer, without the importance of others.

“It is a bit early to talk about the Ballon d’Or, we have reached the middle of the year and there are six months left, many games to play. It is not useful to say that I deserve it today, some years ago I was in the top ten. That was the the first time and that’s why I liked it, but winning it is another story, “said the Chelsea player and recent Champions League winner.

“It is a beautiful individual reward for a player, but I see it as the result of a season, it is not necessarily a goal or something that I work for. It would simply be the reward of a beautiful season. Those who have won it are players who have accomplished great things throughout his career, “he added.

“It is true that I can have an image, too beautiful. In the end, I am just someone normal, a player among so many others. It is not necessary to say that I am the kindest or the most sympathetic, I am like the rest,” he said.

