06/16/2021 at 7:40 PM CEST

N’Golo Kanté has established as one of the cornerstones of the French national team for this European Championship after also becoming a key player at Chelsea, with whom he managed to win the Champions League. The footballer was transversal in the victory over Germany due to his defensive strength in the counterattacks of the team led by Löw, showing tirelessness in the most important match of the group stage.

Cesc Fabregas, who coincided with him in his time in the English team, has revealed more about the footballer in The Telegraph column: “N’Golo also has a little dark side that I like, and that I always see it when I watch television, “he explained.”He never loses his cool. But, if you look closely, you will see that he does not care if he fouls or takes a yellow. He will not apologize and will not be nice to his opponent, he will just walk away, he added.

The Monaco footballer has defended Kanté’s temperament, necessary to become one of the best players in Europe: “I like him, it sends a message to the opponent that N’Golo will not be too good on the field. To really be a top player, you need this. If you are good in the field, you have to eat raw. I smile when I see his darker side & rdquor;, he admitted.

The role that Kanté performs in the Eurocup will be transcendental to achieve individual titles. Achieving a good position in the continental competition would bring the French closer to achieving the Ballon d’Or, after having won the Champions League with his club.