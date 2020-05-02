Image from .org.DenisKot domain / . / iStockphoto

For months, dozens of NGOs around the world have asked for the reconsideration and suspension of the sale of the .org domain to the private investment fund Ethos Capital. They feared that the new owners would apply price increases and censorship. Only ICANN, the authority in charge of regulating Internet domains, could stop this transaction. And so it has. After postponing a final decision for the coronavirus for a month, he has finally blocked the sale of .org. The domain will remain, at least for now, one of the few Internet spaces that is still in the hands of a non-profit organization.

ICANN President Maarten Botterman explained that after analyzing comments from all parties involved, rejecting the private fund’s offer is “reasonable and correct.” “ICANN’s role is to ensure the stable and secure operation of the Internet’s unique identification systems. We are dedicated to making the right decision, knowing that what we decide will be well received by some and not by others, ”he affirmed in a statement published last Thursday.

Among the reasons cited by ICANN for rejecting this transaction is that Ethos Capital is an “entity intended to serve the interests of its interested companies and that it has no meaningful plan to protect or serve the .org community.” “ICANN is being asked to accept a contract with an entity in a totally different way rather than keeping it with the nonprofit that has responsibly operated the .org registry for almost 20 years,” says Botterman.

The .org domain has been dependent on the Public Interest Registry (PIR) since 2003, which in turn belongs to the Internet Society (ISOC) – both are US non-profit organizations. In November 2019, it was announced that ISOC had closed the sale of the domain for $ 1.13 billion to Ethos Capital, according to the specialized technology website CNET. Internet Society President Andrew Sullivan explained that selling the domain would allow his organization to have a sustainable source of funding and the resources to carry out its mission on a larger scale.

But since the sale was announced in November, the agreement between the PIR and the private fund has sparked strong opposition. Currently any person or organization can buy a .org domain. In fact, there are already more than 10.5 million registered names and most of the owners of these names are not NGOs, as they explain from ICANN. But in recent years, this domain has become a hallmark of all kinds of non-profit organizations. The surname .org is part of the links on the websites of entities such as UNHCR, the UN, Doctors Without Borders, Greenpeace, Human Right Watch or Wikipedia.

After learning about the sale, organizations like Access Now claimed they could not afford a possible price increase. Currently, registering a domain costs between 10 and 20 dollars a year —depending on the services chosen. Other organizations like the Electronic Frontier Foundation were especially concerned with any type of censorship. Mitch Stoltz, a lawyer for the organization, explained to this newspaper in March that nothing would prevent the private fund from earning income by closing websites at the request of companies or governments.

Ethos Capital tried to guarantee these organizations that their worst omens would not be fulfilled. He pledged to “keep .org accessible and reasonably priced to all, in line with the PIR’s long mission.” “Our plan is to live within the spirit of historical practice when it comes to prices, which potentially means annual price increases of up to 10% on average. With this, it will continue to be one of the most affordable domain names on the market, ”he said in a statement.

But his apparently good intentions did not convince critics, who repeatedly asked that the transaction be blocked. Before making the final decision, ICANN thoroughly analyzed the situation. It sent three requests for information to PIR, ISOC and Ethos Capital. He reviewed “hundreds of pages” of documentation and responses provided by these entities. It considered “more than 30 letters from interested parties.” And it even took into account community views from a public forum and a letter sent in April from the California Attorney General’s Office – which sided with the NGO side.

Almost 900 organizations and more than 26,000 users had signed a petition to block the sale of the domain. Therefore, many NGOs have been pleased with the decision made by ICANN. This is the case of the Electronic Frontier Foundation. “The proposed purchase was an attempt by experts in the domain name industry to make profits from thousands of non-profit organizations and NGOs around the world,” he explains on his website.

Although they consider the blockade a victory, their battle is not over yet: “.org registration still needs a loyal administrator because the Internet Society has made it clear that it no longer wants that responsibility. ICANN should conduct an open consultation, as they did in 2002, to select a new .org domain operator that will give nonprofits a real voice in their government and a real guarantee against censorship and financial exploitation. ” .

For its part, ISOC has announced its intention to continue to pay attention to this domain. “We will not neglect the .org,” its president told The New York Times. Meanwhile, ICANN has called on all involved to “find a healthy way forward, with a keen eye to provide the best possible support to the .org community.”

