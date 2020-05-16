Up to 2.4 million people, 36.9% of the Nicaraguan population, will end up in poverty by the end of 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study prepared by the non-governmental Nicaraguan Foundation for Economic Development and Social (Funides).

The general poverty rate in Nicaragua will go from 28.2% in 2019 to a range of between 32.2% and 36.9% in 2020, estimated the Funides, an independent think tank, in that study sent this Friday to Efe .

“This would imply that between 2.1 to 2.4 million people would live on $ 1.76 or less a day,” that NGO warned in a chapter titled “Impacts on Employment, Poverty and Inequality of COVID-19” in Nicaragua.

He also warned that the increase in poverty will cause growth in the number of people who will face food insecurity in this Central American country, the second most impoverished in America, second only to Haiti.

FROM 238,000 TO 302,000 UNEMPLOYED

In the study, that NGO also warned that the “deepening” of the economic recession in Nicaragua due to COVID-19 would generate a new increase in unemployment, as well as a new decrease in per capita gross domestic product (GDP) at the national level.

“Given the estimate of contraction of economic activity, it is estimated that the open unemployment rate will increase from 6.6% in 2019 to (between) 7.3 and 9.2% in 2020,” he said.

The above, he added, implies that there could be between 25,000 and 89,000 unemployed this year, so the balance of unemployed at the end of the year would be between 238,000 and 302,000 people.

Likewise, he estimated that GDP per capita will oscillate between 1,655 and 1,787 dollars in 2020.

“This represents a contraction of between 6.9% and 13.7% compared to what was recorded in 2019,” he said.

GENDER INEQUALITY WILL WIDEN

Likewise, Funides warned that the deepening of the economic crisis, which has two consecutive years of contraction, and the increase in poverty levels would have a direct impact on gender inequality.

“Thus, the potential closure of companies in sectors where women have high participation would affect men and women unevenly, widening existing gender gaps,” she said.

For example, free zones and tourist businesses, where women have a higher labor participation, have been affected by the reduction in external demand, he noted.

Similarly, in crisis situations, the double or triple unpaid workload carried out by women in the home increases, mainly because by taking the necessary measures to protect themselves from the virus, the average time spent at home is greater, he continued.

URGENT MEASURES

In addition, women and girls could be exposed to situations of greater vulnerability and domestic violence due to increased levels of stress and tension due to confinement and job loss, she added.

“All of the above highlights the importance of implementing different measures and actions that allow preventing, mitigating and facing the social impacts generated by the pandemic, particularly towards the most vulnerable groups in society,” suggested that NGO.

Nicaragua’s GDP decreased by 3.9% last year, and 4% in 2018, as a result of the social and political crisis that has affected the country for two years, according to the Central Bank.

In addition, it will contract 5.9% in 2020, which will add its third consecutive year with a red balance, according to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

Nicaragua’s economy will contract between 6.5% and 13.7% in 2020, according to Funides.

For this year 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic, the Government estimated a growth of 0.5%.

.