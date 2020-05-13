Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from prison last April to serve the rest of his sentence under house arrest for health reasons, as his respiratory and asthma problems made him one of the most vulnerable inmates in the current coronavirus pandemic. .

(Photo by Shareif Ziyadat / WireImage)

More

No & nbsp; Kid Hungry, who these weeks has been helping children from families with few resources, but the entity has rejected their contribution. “data-reactid =” 24 “> The interpreter set out to celebrate that good news by making a donation of $ 200,000 to the charity No Kid Hungry, which these weeks has been helping children from low-income families, but the entity has rejected their contribution.

The argument with which they have justified their decision refers to Tekashi’s old connection – whose real name is Daniel Hernandez – with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang and his convictions for heroin trafficking, ill-treatment or attempted murder, among others.

“As part of a children’s campaign, our policy is to reject funds from sponsors whose activities clash with our values ​​and our mission,” they said in a public statement.

The reaction of the aforementioned was not long in coming through Instagram, where he has shared a publication in Stories – already deleted – with the message: “@nokidhungry is stealing food from innocent children. He had never witnessed so much cruelty.”

At the end of last year the artist reached an agreement to plead guilty to various charges of affiliation with organized crime, possession of firearms, assault with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit murder. He also agreed to testify against several of his former gang mates to avoid a sentence of up to 47 years in prison.

After being released prematurely, he was transferred to a safe house to spend the next four months there, being monitored at all times through the GPS bracelet that he must wear on his ankle.

However, a few days ago he had to move to another home after one of his neighbors saw him on the terrace, taking photos with a wad of bills in hand to upload them to Instagram, and record a video that ended on social networks .

Tekashi’s legal representative confirmed that the US government had approved her move for security reasons and is aware of her current location.