Ngannou joins the questions about payments in MMA

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has not openly complained about the compensation he receives for his services. However, this Sunday he launched an open questioning trying to find a way to bring the payments even a little closer to those of boxing.

This past Sunday the “boxing exhibition” between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul took place. A show where there were no judges and no winner, basically an unprotected sparring session. The show was very weak, but still the boxer and the youtuber came out with full pockets.

It has not yet been reported how many PPVs the absurd showdown between the former multi-world boxing champion and the social media star sold. However, Paul has stated that he would probably make more than $ 20 million for the show.

That number, correct or not, has prompted one of today’s UFC’s biggest stars to wonder how MMA could generate similar numbers.

It’s crazy to think that Logan Paul (0-1) just made $ 20M on a boxing exhibition. WHAT ARE WE DOING WRONG? 🤔 – Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 7, 2021

Ngannou has become one of the UFC’s most popular stars. With five consecutive KO / TKO victories – four of them in the first round, Francis is guaranteed to be a spectacle. No doubt the whole world would tune in to see the Cameroonian defend the title against Jon Jones. Unfortunately, Jones’ financial claims have not been accepted by the UFC.

Shortly after, Brazilian Cris Cyborg responded to Francis’s post, inviting him out of the UFC.

Fight out your contract and join us @SHOsports – @ CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) June 7, 2021