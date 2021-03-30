Ngannou evolves, strikes Miocic and is already a UFC champion

It took Francis Ngannou three years and five fights to meet Stipe Miocic again.. The champion, who had assured months ago that this fight no longer motivated him and that he loved Jon Jones, gave his crown to an evolved fighter. “I learned a lot from my previous defeat and that has allowed me to be on another level“, the Cameroonian happily acknowledged. At 34 he reaches the highest: heavyweight champion. He did it in his own way. Brutal KO in the second round. He made history and now he does not set limits. “Let’s play”Jones said on Twitter as soon as the duel ended. “He is one of the best of all time, but this time I will overcome the challenge. I am the champion, I am ready for when you want“, he pointed. The ordago is launched, we will have to see the plans of the UFC.

The fight was a display of Ngannou. After losing to Miocic he also stumbled to Lewis. Then he came from knocking out four opponents in the first round. He looked better, but he hadn’t given her much time to show it. This Saturday, in the main duel of UFC 260, it was the moment. The African came out calm. He kept calm and with the first forearm that touched Miocic reminded him of his punch. He also kicked him … and the American wanted to change the plan. He tried to bring it down, but there the improvement showed. Ngannou defended himself brilliantly and before returning to the fight on his feet he connected several hands at close range. The still champion had to be careful at that time.

The second round was seen and unseen. With a one-two Ngannou left Miocic very touched, who fell against the cage. He got up like a spring and was wrong. Instead of moving or blocking the actions, he went out to cross blows. He touched the Cameroonian lightly, but he dide found a crochet of Ngannou as soon as he entered. He fell collapsed and on the ground the African had no mercy. I did not want to leave doubts. His opponent was KO and he is the new heavyweight champion. Fifth consecutive anesthetized and rival to beat for all. Evolution, exhibition and recovery approved with a note for Francis.

