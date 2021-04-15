NFT’s flying car will arrive in 2026 and you can reserve it now

A startup called NFT, whose name has nothing to do with non-fungible tokens, recently opened pre-orders for its first flying car: the Aska. The Silicon Valley-based start-up unveiled the look of its vehicle at an exhibition event on Thursday.

NFT was born in 2019 with the idea of ​​creating a flying car that does not need an airport to function. The first renders of the Aska showed a functional vehicle, but with an unattractive design. However, this has changed over time.

NFT’s new flying car design is much more futuristic. Her name, Aska, means «flying bird” in Japanese. This is precisely why its lines seem similar to those of a small plane. It has an aerodynamic cabin for four passengers and folding wings.

When in flight mode, it is capable of speeds of 150 mph (about 241 km / h). It has an autonomy of 250 miles (402 kilometers, approximately). Its engines are powered by six batteries. In addition, it has a “range extender”. These are gasoline generators that are capable of recharging the batteries in mid-flight.

Reserve your flying car and receive a share from the company

NFT wants to become the first company to offer a flying car to the consumer market. The firm announced that those who wish to be part of this project can pre-order the Aska with $ 5,000 “refundable”.

The deposit will allow the prospective buyer to become very closely involved with the company. Not only will you be helping to get off the ground, but you will also receive a share and can participate in briefings every three to six months. The total cost of the NFT flying car is $ 789,000, approximately 658,700 euros or 15,732,800 pesos in Mexico. 1,500 limited edition models are expected to be produced.

The first Aska would be delivered in 2026. By this time, the company expects traffic control and safety regulations to support this type of air mobility. However, at this point, NFT does not provide much detail and it should be noted that Regulatory processes, in some parts of the world, tend to take longer than in others.

NFT ensures that its flying car will be a solid solution for both customers and regulators. The firm notes that the Aska is designed to carry passengers, so it offers enough space even to spread the wings.

NFT’s flying car can not only take off on a runway like an airplane, but also can vertically like a drone or helicopter. Likewise, the flying car can be stored in a garage of suitable dimensions. The company plans to begin full-scale aircraft test flights in 2022.

More on this topic