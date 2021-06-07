NFT’s active wallets down 40% after crypto market crash

The non-fungible token (NFT) market appears to be in something of a lull, as various metrics show that interest in the space has fallen from the peak of a few months ago.

Activity in the NFT market has declined significantly since May, according to Nonfungible data. The number of active portfolios is down 40%, while daily sales are down 60%.

This is a sharp turn for the niche, which has been extremely popular in recent months. Measured by almost all metrics, activity peaked in April and May. Now it appears to be in the same kind of decline that followed the first months of 2018.

Number of active addresses: Nonfungible ” src=”” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ou8tue0PG4F0hKpZfyMPoA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTI4MC4yMjg5NDUyMTY2ODAz/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/dj2wJbrcAarvjhSe7r3qYA–~B/aD0zNTc7dz0xMjIzO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/3ab5293f3724985bc3a2d2d3bc307946″/> Number of active addresses: Nonfungible ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ou8tue0PG4F0hKpZfyMPoA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTI4MC4yMjg5NDUyMTY2ODAz/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/dj2wJbrcAarvjhSe7r3qYA–~B/aD0zNTc7dz0xMjIzO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/3ab5293f3724985bc3a2d2d3bc307946″ class=”caas-img”/>

The dollar value of sales has also plummeted, peaking at about $ 322 million in April and now standing at $ 88 million.. The actual number of sales, meanwhile, stands at just under 15,000. This is perhaps a better indicator of activity in space, which is also down from a peak of about 25,000 in early May.

CryptoPunks, Sorare, and Meebits are the most popular NFTs on the market, having raised roughly $ 5 million in the last week. Sorare’s NFTs are currently the most prominent assets in the space and it is the only one to have achieved a seven-day sales figure of nearly 10,000. The closest competitor is Ethereum Name Service.

Cryptopunk NFT

The biggest sales in the past week have to do with Meebits, the NFTs inspired by voxel art and built by the well-known Larva Labs. The best-selling NFT was for a whopping 153 million dollars, while the second most sold it was for 142 million dollars.

Just a bump for the NFT market?

Since early 2021, the NFT market has taken the world by storm, fueled by celebrity engagement and general public appeal. Although DeFi and the cryptocurrency market in general have also caught the attention of the general public, the difference in interest has been significant.

The decline in activity could be related to the recent market crash, or perhaps the fact that the novelty of NFTs has worn off. However, during the crash itself, the NFT market continued to show strong activity. The reason for this drop will never be entirely clear, but it is likely a combination of multiple factors.

Crypto and sport

Still, the major entities in the crypto space are moving ahead, with several of them launching initiatives related to NFTs. Perhaps most significantly, Sotheby’s and Christie’s auction houses have also gotten involved.

Outside of the digital art space, sports teams have enthusiastically started using the unique asset for tickets, merchandising, and other exclusive features. Major League Baseball announced a licensing agreement for the NFTs, and the Ukrainian soccer team Dynamo Kyiv announced that it would sell NFT tickets for the 2021 season.

