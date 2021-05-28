NFT: what are Non-Fungible Tokens and how do you make money with them

Buying a work of art or a collectible always brings a privilege: no one else will be able to have that piece, because it has been declared unique. However, the internet has created an enigma about digital art and other valuable materials in these formats. NFTs are the solution to that problem.

NFT stands for non-fungible token, in English “Non-Fungible Token”.

By definition, something fungible is that which is consumed and can be exchanged for something else of equal quality or value. The closest example is money, since even when exchanging a 10 dollar bill for other low denominations it always has the same value.

At the other extreme, the non-expendable is that which cannot be exchanged, since it has such valuable characteristics that it lacks a pair.

So are the NFTs, They are digital vouchers that certify that a piece is exclusive in its class and, therefore, its author can limit its use and copy, protect its origin and, most importantly, protect its authenticity on the Internet.

How do NFTs work?

The secret of these crypto assets is based precisely on that: they use the same cryptocurrency technological base as bitcoin or Ethereum.

The NFTs are registered in the increasingly famous chain of blocks or “blockchain”, a gigantic global database of public access, without particular intermediaries and unchangeable, where every second transactions and exchanges on the network are recorded in a secure and transparent way.

According to Makersplace, one of the largest digital art distributors in the United States, these non-expendable vouchers are “inextricably linked” to the work through this technology, ensuring “important details about provenance and authenticity in a way that they cannot be falsified ”.

“NFT-format pieces contain the file of the digital artwork, the artist’s signature, the time of creation, and all subsequent transactions related to the artwork (ie, provenance). All this information can be found in the smart contract of an NFT ”, he adds.

In addition, the great auction houses of the world coincide in that, which have been one of the main promoters of this type of art and collecting as a tool to authenticate the authorship of these pieces, which already move millions of dollars a year.

“Original ownership, uniqueness and uniqueness are difficult to determine online, muddying the waters of how to accurately value works created in the digital realm. This has made it difficult for digital artists to establish and maintain monetized creative businesses, ”warns Sotheby’s in an extensive article on its website dedicated to explaining NFTs.

“The provenance of each NFT is always available, so collectors can guarantee authenticity before buying or making an offer,” he completes.

Where do NFTs come from?

NFTs are not new. This technology was born in 2017 from the hand of Dapper Labs and its CryptoKitties, a collectible cat game that revolutionized the world of blockchain.

In this, one of the first and most popular attempts to apply “blockchain” to leisure that came to congest the Ethereum network then, users buy, collect, breed and sell these virtual animals, many of them with a “pedigree certificate” digital, a first use of NFTs.

From there its use has spread to find one of its main nests in the world of collecting.

Spanish investor Pablo Rodríguez Fraile, one of the largest collectors of NFT art, explained to Efe in a recent interview that the rise of these tokens “reflects that digital art is as or more important than ‘traditional’ art. And for many reasons, the community is more attached and close to these works. It is the beginning of a transformation ”.

Assets of millions of dollars

Precisely, proof of this is that the first work of digital art sold under NFT -a JPG file created by the artist Beeple- reached on March 11 the record of almost $ 70 million dollars at Christie’s, another of the largest houses in the world. world auction.

“Everydays: The First 5000 Days”, a collage of Beeple’s daily digital creations since its inception, broke all the highs and placed its creator, until recently only known in crypto art forums and among fans of the internet counterculture, among the most sought-after living artists, at the height of figures such as David Hockney or Jeff Koons.

Sotheby’s also managed on April 17 to raise almost $ 17 million in its first sale of art under NFT: a whole collection of pieces by the digital creator Pak known as “Lo Fungible”, in an intelligent pun with cryptographic tokens.

This craze for this type of digital collecting, now whose quality is guaranteed, has been transferred to other spheres of the world of accumulating objects of great value, such as sports, music or amateur collections.

The technology columnist for The New York Times newspaper Kevin Roose last March sold one of his opinion articles on a platform, in which he deals with the NFT phenomenon, for $ 563,400.

Also the NBA, in addition, has marked itself as a pioneer in the sale of NFT videos of baskets and annotations, with examples as clear as the one sold for more than $ 200,000 of a Lebron James auction.

Even Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the Brazilian soccer legend known as ‘Pelé’, announced the launch of his first NFT collection.

His sample, created by the artists Kingsletter and Visual Lab, is available from May 2 and aims to immortalize the best moments of the former footballer’s career, considered by many to be the best player of all time.

The NFTs, experts agree, are the new revolution in art.

You are interested in:

6 questions to understand bitcoin: what it is, how it works and why it is dangerous

Bitcoin price falls after China’s restrictions on the use of virtual currencies