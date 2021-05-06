NFT Showtime’s social network raises $ 7.8 million

Venture capital flows into non-fungible token (NFT) platforms at a rate that has never been seen before. The latest to secure a large chunk of the funding has been Showtime.

Cryptocurrency investment firm Paradigm led the funding round, which also featured DJ 3LAU (Justin David Blau), DeFiRate’s Cooper Turley, Minal Hasan, K2 Global founder, Meltem Demirors, CoinShares CSO, and other prominent figures. of the industry.

Showtime aims give content creators a better way to distribute and monetize their work. On May 5, he tweeted that digital art is just the first step, detailing the following:

“Our goal is to create a social networking protocol that billions of people will use every day on the Internet. Creators will own their content and soon their online identity. “

Is Showtime the Facebook of non-fungible tokens?

At first glance, the protocol seems to aim to become the Facebook of non-fungible tokens. However, the difference is that users would own and monetize your content rather than the platform controlling and benefiting from it. The platform adds NFT to offer an Instagram-like experience.

It was co-founded by Alex Masmej and Alex Kilkka, who stated that “They are revolutionizing the world of social networks by putting users beyond platforms”.

Masmej became known for tokenizing himself in April 2020, raising $ 20,000, and allow holders of your ALEX token to vote on their personal decisions, such as exercise and diet.

Now he wants to give that opportunity to all creators on the Showtime platform, stating that will be owned and governed by its users, free of Web2 advertising. In a statement, Arjun Balaji of Paradigm said the following:

“Paradigm has been inspired by Alex’s vision to build a user-owned NFT social network, and we are excited to support the Showtime team in creating the premier NFT consumer platform and revolutionizing creator monetization.” .

The NFT craze continues

There seems to be no truce yet in the NFT craze, which 2021 will be remembered for. Nor is it limited to just the art of cryptocurrencies. People from all walks of life, including DJs, boxers, singers, authors, and soccer players, are jumping on the tokenization train.

Cristiano Ronaldo

This week’s news from the crypto sphere has been dominated by NFTs. On May 5, Gary Vaynerchuk, entrepreneur and internet personality, announced that it would launch a collection of NFT.

On May 5, the company IoT WISeKey announced the launch of an NFT ecosystem aboard the SpaceX Falcon rocket on June 9, 2021. Star Wars fans celebrated May 4 with an NFT collection just for them.

