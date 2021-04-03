NFT Owners Have No Intellectual Property Rights Over Tokens, Lawyers Say

According to the writing of a group of lawyers, the owners of a non-fungible token (NFT), like those of a unique work of art, will only own the digital element itself, and not any underlying intellectual property rights , which normally remains with the creator of the work or his / her designee.

The statement is part of the explanation shared on April 2, 2021 in the specialized legal publication The National Law Review. The position of the experts derives from the recent pronouncements that have been made in defense of copyright, both of musical works and superhero figures converted into non-fungible tokens.

The text states that the owner of this type of token will have limited rights to exploit the property of the NFT, other than resale, unless additional licensing rights are added to the collectible.

As for what other US state and federal laws should be considered about these types of tokens, the document says that NFTs may involve other laws depending on their particular characteristics. For example, to the extent that it is tied to a cryptocurrency (such as proprietary tokens) or other monetary value, money transmission laws may be involved.

In this regard, they indicate that, at the federal level, the same activity that could trigger state money transmission laws It may also entail the obligation to register with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCen) and implement an anti-money laundering program.

Although lawyers acknowledge that FinCen has issued little guidance on NFTs, earlier this month the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) raised a review of its guidance on virtual assets, which could include certain NFTs such as those that allow the transfer or exchange of value in secondary markets. The body, known by its acronym in English FATF, aims to develop policies that help combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

The FATF raised the revision of its guidance on virtual assets in which they could subject the NFTs. Source: Wikipedia / wikipedia.org.

Adds text that, although the FATF has not finalized the proposed revisions, it is These regulatory attempts are unlikely to fadeTherefore, NFT issuers and exchanges should proceed accordingly. The lawyers conclude with the following reflection:

NFTs can be a real win for sellers and buyers alike, as well as the artists and musicians who use them. The close relationship of many NFTs to works of art, and their popularity with artists and musicians, can provide a foundation for NFTs not to suffer from the challenges faced by the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) market. in English). However, care must be taken to ensure that NFT transactions are implemented with clear and transparent terms, and a full understanding of everyone as to the laws that apply, the underlying nature of the product, and how it provides true verifiable uniqueness.

The publication recalls the current definition of non-fungible tokens, which are digital assets or tokenized versions of the real world that have the particularity of not being interchangeable with each other, and can function as proof of authenticity and ownership within the digital world.

The team of lawyers explains that, like other blockchain-based tokens, the question of whether an NFT could be listed as a security will largely depend on the facts and circumstances.

Being categorized as a security could subject an NFT to detailed registration and disclosure requirements, or alternatively, eligibility requirements and offer restrictions on exempt transactions from registration. Lawyers say.

NFTs could be considered securities by the SEC under certain circumstances, as explained by Max Dilendorf, a member of the Dilendorf Law Firm in an article reported in this medium. According to Dilendorf, the answer to the question of whether an NFT can be considered a security is: “maybe”.

DC Comics and the SIAE of Italy, in defense of the intellectual property of the NFTs

Faced with the boom in the online sale of superhero figures converted into non-fungible token format, without some companies receiving profits, the publishing firm DC Comics recently pointed out that the intellectual property of the figures under their license is being put at risk .

A few weeks ago, the company, through its publisher, Lawrence Ganem, authorized Senior Vice President of Legal Affairs Jay Kogan to send a letter to DC’s creative teams and freelancers. Alert that so far there is no reasonable definition, at the legal level, on the legal implications of converting drawings and works with intellectual property into non-fungible tokens. However, it cautions that the marketing of licensed or proprietary NFT is not permitted.

For their part, the Italian Society of Authors and Publishers (SIAE) and Algorand plan to create a blockchain platform in order to protect copyright in Italy through non-fungible tokens.

It mentions the document released by the SIAE that, during the week of March 24, 2021, more than 4 million NFTs were created that will digitally represent the rights of more than 95 thousand authors who are members of that organization.