Nfortec renews its image and promises news for 2021

Breaking its latest streak of presentations, today Nfortec, the Spanish hardware company, He has surprised us with the announcement of his makeover, with a reissue of its logo and website that represent the beginning of a new stage, which, according to the company, will be focused on updating and the generational leap of technology, and the search and reflection of it in the next additions to its product catalog.

However, Nfortec will remain true to its values, offering great products at a competitive price to try to continue reaching the maximum number of users, and facilitate this leap into the gaming world. A promise is accompanied by a technology update regarding compatibility between products, and greater universality in your products, with a catalog that allows, in the vast majority of its products, compatibility and synchronization with third-party products and software.

Thus, the changes also come to its official website, redesigned with a new aesthetic visually clearest to allow better accessibility, in addition to some changes that will offer us an easier way to find the products that best suit our needs. Now, to choose between several products of the same category, a comparator will be available, which will make the task much easier and will allow you to have a clearer idea of ​​what each item offers.

At the moment We can already see these changes, news and improvements made both on its website and on its social networks.

