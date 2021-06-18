Nfortec increases its family of heatsinks with Aegir and Aegir X

Just a few days before summer officially begins, we are already experiencing considerably high temperatures that not only we suffer, but also our computer. Reason why Nfortec has announced the arrival of your new Aegir and Aegir X air heatsinks, created to support processors that demand maximum cooling capacity.

With an elegant, simple and timeless design, these two new models are built to fit the needs of any user and set-up, thanks to its compatibility with both Intel and AMD platforms; and oriented to achieve the maximum dissipation capacity in the most demanding processors, regardless of the task they are performing.

Starting with the smaller model, Nfortec Aegir offers a dissipation capacity of up to 180W of TDP max with a compact size (158mm x 122mm x 76mm), which provides great installation versatility in any type of tower. Its great dissipation capacity is achieved thanks to its 6 U-shaped mirrored copper tubes and CNC cut processed contact base to ensure the best precision in the most important area of ​​the heatsink.

It includes a high performance fan with PWM function to be able to manage the generated air power curve. Its hydraulic bearings will offer less friction to achieve less noise generated and a longer useful life by having less wear.

.

Moreover, the Aegir X provides a dissipation capacity of up to 200W of TDP max with double tower format and double ventilation. This dissipation is achieved thanks to its 6 U-shaped mirrored copper tubes. The CNC cut processed contact base with double tower format will guarantee the maximum performance that an air-cooled heatsink can offer.

Although it should be noted that we find a size outside the standards, due to its maximum performance design. And is that the Nfortec Aegir X has dimensions of 164mm x 140mm x 145mm, including two 140mm high performance fans with PWM function to manage the generated air power curve. Its hydraulic bearings will offer you less friction, obtaining a lower level of generated noise and a longer useful life due to less wear.

Availability and price

Currently, both Nfortec Aegir and Aegir X heatsinks are available for pre-purchase through their official brand page, with prices of 49.95 and 79.95 euros respectively. In addition, as is customary, the brand has announced that soon we will also be able to find them for purchase at other distributors such as Amazon and PcComponentes.