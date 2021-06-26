Nfortec Dys is incorporated as a new MicroATX box with a mesh front

Following the recent expansion of its liquid cooling solutions, Nfortec continues to strengthen its already extensive range of PC gaming towers with the presentation of the Nfortec Dys, a compact size box that stands out for its completely meshed front design that will allow us an optimal air flow.

Specifications Nfortec Dys

Format

Micro-ATX and ITX

Materials

0.6mm SPCC steel and tempered glass

Dimensions

340 x 205 x 412 mm

Weight

4.9 kg

Fans

·Two 120mm ARGB front fans (included)

·One 120mm ARGB rear fan (included)

Connectors

2x USB 3.0 and two 3.5 mm jack inputs (Audio and Microphone)

Others

ARGB LED driver; mesh front; upper, lower and front dust filters

Compatibility and expansion

·CPU heatsink: Up to 160 mm (not included)

·Graphics card: Up to 330 millimeters (not included)

·Power supply: ATX format up to 180 millimeters (not included) placed on the bottom

·Fans: Front space for three 120-millimeter or two 140-millimeter fans; rear for a 120 millimeter fan; and higher for two 120-millimeter or two 140-millimeter fans (not included

Price

From 64.95 euros

.

Made with quality materials, with a steel chassis, we find a robust tower that will protect our components from the passage of time. Furthermore, the presence of its mesh front with 3D design not only makes it an elegant tower, but also influences its good ventilation, adding two dust filters located in its lower and upper part, facilitating the cleaning and maintenance of the tower.

On the other hand, as a good gaming tower, it could not be missing a tempered glass side, this time finished with hinges so that, in addition to showing off our components, we maintain accessibility for modification much easier and without the need for tools.

Continuing inside, despite its compact format, we will have space to place graphics cards up to 330mm and heatsinks with a maximum height of 160mm. Its separate lower bay accommodates power supplies up to 180mm and has space for multiple expansion slots.

Furthermore, the Nfortec Dys is compatible with ARGB technology, equipping a 5v 3-pin connector to be able to synchronize its lighting with that of other ARGB components through the motherboard or controller. And the fact is that the three included fans have RGB lighting already pre-installed, being able to control the lighting in a simple and comfortable way from the button available on its front panel, with up to 15 different modes.

Availability and price

Available from today in pre-sale, we can already find the Nfortec Dys on the official website of the brand under a price of 64.95 euros for with two black and white color variants, which will soon also be available through other distributors such as Amazon and PcComponentes.