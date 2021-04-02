NFON receives an injection of 26 million euros | News | Communications

NFONHe has placed 1,505,555 shares with institutional investors through an accelerated book building process at a placement price of 17.50 euros per share. This is equivalent to a gross issuance income of 26,347,212.50 euros. The shares were made available for Berenberg as transaction bank by an anchor shareholder through a securities loan for the efficient execution of the placement. This will be reimbursed after the registration of an increase in the company’s share capital by 1,505,555 new shares, which represents approximately 10% of the current share capital, through a partial use of its authorized capital.

Shareholders’ subscription rights were excluded in the process. The net proceeds from the issuance of the new shares will be invested in further growth of the company, particularly in the product portfolio development through internal development projects or investments in technology, the expansion of the pan-European network of partners, as well as in marketing activities.

The cloud communications market is undergoing a structural change. 2020 was a catalyst for this development. NFON benefits from the increasing digitization of business communication with Cloudya, the cloud phone system. The company intends to take advantage of the opportunities this presents for the firm across Europe in order to grow stronger.

On this capital increase, Klaus von Rottkay, CEO of NFON noted: “The market for cloud telephony systems in Europe is growing at an average rate of around 12%. We want to exceed this goal. As such, we will once again invest significantly more in 2021 and set the course for further growth. In concrete terms, this means that we will continue to optimize the partner management of our more than 2,700 partners to further expand our base of more than 500,000 customer-installed extensions. In the future, we will increasingly sell premium solutions to this strong customer base to continue growing not only quantitatively, but also qualitatively. “