NFON presents its growth strategy for 2024 | News | Communications

NFON confirm the preliminary figures of the last financial year published at the beginning of March 2020, reflecting a very positive commercial development in a year marked by Covid-19 and highlighting its position in the European cloud communications market.

NFON closes in positive 2020 and presents its growth strategy for 2024.

By 2021 the provider plans a seat increase of between 15% and 17% and a recurring revenue growth rate of between 14% and 16%. It also expects recurring revenue to represent more than 85% of the total. In this sense, last year the company significantly increased recurring income by 23.6% to 59.4 million euros, while total revenues increased by 18.4% to 67.6 million euros. As a result, the recurring revenue share of total revenue increased further to 87.8%.

The number of extensions operated by the customer (seats) increased by 75,080 seats to 524,791, representing a growth of 16.7% compared to the previous year (December 31, 2019: 431,935). Mainly due to the rise in remote work activity and consequently higher volumes of voice minutes, average revenue per user (combined ARPU) rose to € 9.77 in 2020.

The increase in mixed ARPU combined with significantly lower expenses compared to the previous year, for travel and marketing activities, for example, had a clearly positive impact on revenue performance. EBITDA amounted to 2.3 million euros and the adjusted EBITDA even improved to 3.5 million euros.

Growth strategy for 2024

Klaus von Rottkay, CEO of NFON, is optimistic about the future and details the growth strategy for 2024: “Telephony and IT are growing more and more together. It’s an unmistakable effect in today’s business world. Therefore, we aim to be the leading provider of voice-centric business communications in Europe. “Not surprisingly, telephony continues to be the most important communication channel for companies.

On the other hand, Jan-Peter Koopmann, Chief Technology Officer, NFONHe argues: “Following the phase out of ISDN and the ongoing replacement of the outdated phone system with cloud PBXs, we are in a new wave of disruption. Telephony, collaboration with video or chat and business applications, such as contact center solutions, are converging. ” An excellent user experience will be the decisive competitive advantage. “Customers want to use a platform where they can seamlessly switch between voice, video, text and collaboration, easy to follow, and hassle-free. We will offer a complete UCaaS suite with exactly these components, complemented by open APIs and other omnichannel solutions. “

Another important feature of this platform, and a key premise to increasingly simplify business communications and workflows, is the focus on user scenarios that include the mobile work as well as hybrid or remote work. “As part of our growth course, we will not only increasingly sell our new products to our existing customer base. Of course, we will also continue to expand our partner network in Europe. For us, the partner is absolutely and unswervingly at the center of everything we do. At the same time, we will increase our customer segment focused on small and medium-sized companies (10 – 250 extensions) to the business segment, ”explains Klaus von Rottkay.

A clear go-to-market strategy will also make it easier for NFON to gain efficiency and scale faster. The company already has an excellent presence in markets such as Germany, UK and Austria. Markets such as France or Italy, on the other hand, are still new to the company’s structure and are therefore classified as countries with a relative growth focus. With this strategy for 2024, the company is also looking for opportunities to invest in Central and Eastern Europe. These markets promise faster growth with less competitive pressure.

“Our growth strategy for 2024 can be summed up in three words: Target – Enhance – Scale,” says Klaus von Rottkay. “Our business takes place in Europe, and that’s where we stay. It is precisely this presence and the product portfolio adapted to it that we will optimize. We will expand our existing PBX business into voice-centric smart workflow-centric business communications (any business interaction involving voice: PBX, UCaaS, CCaaS, voice assist, and more). We will start with our more than 2,700 partners, we will invest in the expansion of this network. “