JC Tretter, the Browns’ center, remains cautiously optimistic that the NFL campaign – or a variant of it – will take place in 2020. What he does not know is when it may begin.

Newly elected president of the NFL union, Tretter said Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic is surrounded by so many unknown factors and has created such a variable situation that it is impossible to predict when football will return or how games will take place.

“This is a disease that is transmitted by contact and we play a contact sport,” Tretter said during a video conference using the Zoom app.

Voted by his peers just days before the global health crisis paralyzed the sport in March, Tretter said he has focused solely on the health of league players, who have maintained only virtual contact during a break like no one else has. could imagine before the next campaign.

Tretter was encouraged by the fact that some teams have reopened their facilities. However, he cautioned that there is “a long list of hurdles” to overcome before players can unite again and prepare for a campaign that remains uncertain and oddly distant.

Tretter, 29, who graduated from industrial labor relations at Cornell, has engaged in discussions on topics ranging from calendars to the pursuit of players with pre-existing medical conditions, as well as other safety considerations.

Everything is at stake, but nothing is more important on Tretter’s list than the well-being of players facing an invisible and dangerous rival, the union leader said. Faced with this adversary, the game plan must be constantly changed.

Although Tretter is relatively inexperienced on diplomatic issues in football, he issued several responses Tuesday that did not compromise, just as a seasoned politician would.

“Right now there are no bad ideas, and you have to think differently in a way,” he answered the question about the possibility of players wearing masks. “And just because it is an idea, it does not mean that things will definitely happen, but one has to analyze and understand it.

“You have to focus on how to adapt (American) football to this world of coronaviruses, and not fall into the trap of trying to make the coronavirus adapt to the world. The way in which the coronavirus has transformed the operation of almost any industry does not allow us to hope that we will simply return to the sport and think that the virus is going to kneel before the almighty “American” football.