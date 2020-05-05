The NFL will release its regular season schedule Thursday night, the league announced Monday, while keeping its operations largely unchanged during the coronavirus pandemic.

The schedule will be released during a three-hour broadcast on the NFL Network beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

So far, the league has not announced any drastic changes to its schedule as a result of the pandemic, which has put most sports leagues worldwide on hiatus. NFL teams’ training facilities are closed due to the outbreak, sparking the first “virtual preseason” in NFL history, but the league still plans to start the season on time and with each team at their respective stadium. .

The campaign’s first game is scheduled for September 10, and the season would conclude with Super Bowl 55 on February 7, 2021. The NFl also held last month’s draft as planned, though it canceled all in-person events. The draft was scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, but Commissioner Roger Goodell instead announced the picks from his basement.

In the event that the pandemic forces drastic changes to the season, the league is considering alternatives, including empty stadiums, neutral sites and canceling the rest weeks, league executive Troy Vincent told The Associated Press the week. pass. All changes must first be approved by the players union.

Hours earlier Monday, the NFL announced that the five international games they were scheduled to hold in London and Mexico City will take place at their respective stadiums in the United States.

