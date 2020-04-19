The realization of the NFL Draft The remote route involves a series of technological challenges that will keep the league staff busy so that nothing fails during the transmission of the most anticipated sports celebration in United States since the pandemic seized the world order.

Although the university players that will be selected by the teams as the bets on their future stars will be at home, they must comply with the dress regulations imposed by the NFL.

Young people are not required to wear a suit, but the league sent them a series of guidelines explaining that the clothes they will wear must be clean of political messages, liberal or hate speech. They cannot refer to alcohol, drugs or gambling, among other indications.

On Thursday, April 23, the first round of the Draft. The commissioner Roger Goodell It will lead you from the depths of your home where the production built a set, where it was once a simple basement.

The document prohibits the following items or aspects of clothing:

1. “Third-party logos other than those of the officially licensed NFL partners; Nike, Adidas, UnderArmour and New Era.”

2. “Derogatory representations of the NFL or any other third-party brand.”

3. “Non-NFL sports organizations or leagues.

4. “Racial, religious or ethnic insults”.

5. “Explicit language”.

6. “Obscene, pornographic (or escort services), violent (including firearms or other weapons) or sexual images.”

7. “Slander or hatred”.

8. “Political statements”.

9. “References to alcohol (including beer and wine), drugs (including marijuana) and / or betting products (including poker)”.

10. “Tobacco products (including electronic cigarettes)”.

11. “Reference to any illegal substance or activity”.

12. “Pharmaceutical products (including OTD products), including restorative and / or enhancement products.”

13. “Food and / or nutritional substances and / or products commonly known as ‘energy drinks’”.

14. “References to movies, video games, and other media that contain or promote objectionable material or subject matter.”

15. “Derogatory Statements About the NFL, Its Owners, Employees, and / or NFL Partners.”

Any player who does not want to comply can simply reject the invitation to the Draft.

