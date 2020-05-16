The Nfl It has given the green light for the teams to reopen their facilities as of Tuesday, as long as the regulations of their respective entities allow it.

Through a memorandum, the commissioner Roger Goodell released the news to the League organizations, which since May 6 received a list of health protocols developed by the NFL doctor, Allen Sills, and other health experts.

In the document, the commissioner specified that the return will take place in phases, and the first will only allow entry to certain workers, who do not include players or coaches.

The only case in which a player may step on the facilities of his team is that he is undergoing medical treatment or a rehabilitation process. Those who do receive authorization to reactivate are members of the administrative, operations, equipment, medical and nutrition staff.

In addition to that they must report any contagion or incidence related to the coronavirus to doctor sills, the clubs will have to inform the commissioner of any update in the precautionary or prohibition measures adopted by the local authorities.

The letter indicates that only 50% (maximum) of the team’s personnel may be simultaneously in the facilities, with a maximum of 75 people, even if the organization decides to divide its people in different places.

Although he did not give a deadline, Goodell expressed his wish that, once the first phase is over and only if it is in safe conditions, the players can return to training next month, for which the NFL is in coordination with the Players Association (NFLPA).

