Some NFL teams reopened their training facilities Tuesday, while others are banned from it due to restrictive measures by their state governments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioner Roger Goodell gave the go-ahead to the 32 clubs for a limited reopening, as long as it is allowed by state and municipal authorities. The technical personnel and players, except those who are in rehabilitation due to an injury, are prohibited from entering the facilities in the first phase of the league plan.

With states like California, New York, New Jersey, Washington, Michigan, Massachusetts, and Virginia still under severe restrictions, 11 franchises will still be unable to open their facilities. The Raiders, who move to Las Vegas next season, still have their training center in Alameda, California.

The Ravens, Vikings, Titans, Buccaneers, Browns, Panthers, Eagles, and Packers opted to reopen Tuesday. The Jaguars set May 26 as the date.

Among the teams that took advantage to open on the first day that they have allowed it were the Falcons, Texans, Cardinals and Colts.

“We spent the entire quarantine getting ready to open,” the Colts said in a statement. “But it will be gradual and cautious. Of course we are taking the necessary steps to ensure that we are in compliance with state and local regulations, the NFL and the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control (CDC). ”

Coach Frank Reich was realistic about resuming activities fully.

“The injured are the only ones who come to the complex and continue to do their thing,” he said. “Other than that, as soon as we can have more players in the building, the idea is to make up for lost time.”

The Steelers cautiously opened their doors Tuesday, primarily for medical personnel and players in rehab. They hope to increase the use of the facilities next week according to the league plan.

In the case of the Cardinals, only the presence of essential personnel was authorized, well below the maximum of 75 people who are allowed to enter.

The Falcons also opened in moderation: just 15 people flocked to the complex on Tuesday. That amount will increase next week.

Goodell extended virtual training for teams until June. Under normal circumstances, teams would now be performing organized team activities that are voluntary.

According to the Tampa Times, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady trained Tuesday morning with a few classmates at a school.