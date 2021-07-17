NFL suspends Santos player for substance use

NEW ORLEANS.

David Onyemata, starter in the defensive line of the New Orleans Saints, was suspended six games after receiving a notification from the NFL on a positive test for substances prohibited by the league.

It’s a statement, The NFL explained that Onyemata is suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2021 regular season for violating the substance use policy that help performance. You will be able to participate in training sessions and preseason games.

Onyemata will be eligible to return to the active Saints roster on October 26, after Week 7’s game against Seattle, the NFL statement read.

The 28-year-old Saints defender commented on social media that he suspected of having tested positive for the use of a supplement who mistakenly thought it was allowed by NFL rules.

While I was surprised and disappointed by this news, I am responsible for what goes into my body. As I have never consumed anything that would knowingly cause a positive result, we are in the process of evaluating the supplements I was taking at the time of testing, “Onyemata posted on his verified Instagram account.

In 2019, Onyemata was suspended a match in connection with a minor subpoena case for possession of marijuana.

The Saints did not comment on Onyemata’s positive result, who last season had 6 1/2 quarterback sacks in his fifth NFL season.

