As a security measure to kick off the campaign despite the pandemic, the NFL is working on the design of a mask that could be incorporated into players’ helmets to provide them with the same type of protection as a surgical mask.

Rich McCay, president of the Atlanta Falcons and head of the league’s competition commission, said the issue came up about a month ago, during a conference call.

“Many players have used a transparent visor to protect their eyes,” McCay recalled Tuesday during a video conference with Atlanta journalists. “This would extend even further.”

Thom Mayer, medical director of the NFL players union, said that league engineers as well as sports equipment company Oakley are testing prototypes of a modified face shield that could contain surgical material, including the so-called N95.

“I had suggested that we consider novel and emerging ways to handle helmets and masks, in the face of the spread of the virus,” Mayer said during a podcast with Adam Schefter, an ESPN journalist. “These guys undertook the task decidedly.”

Work on the mask is so advanced that “there will probably be a recommendation” to wear it in August, when the league begins its preseason schedule, according to Mayer.

JC Tretter, center of the Cleveland Browns and president of the players’ union, said the union appreciates any attempt to improve the safety of athletes.

“Right now there are no bad ideas,” he stressed. “In a way, you have to think differently. Just because something is an idea, it does not mean that it will definitely happen, but you need to explore and understand it.

Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver preferred not to comment early, until he can test a prototype.

“I haven’t seen anything like this,” Oliver explained Wednesday. “I would have to take a look at it to see what it looks like.”

The NFL has already established communication with Oakley to provide scopes that some players already wear on their faces. The company has also developed durable glasses for military use, the design of which prevents them from fogging.

This last technology could be useful in the new project of the masks.

The new covers would have to cover the entire surface of the face that is not protected by the helmet.

“There has to be some prototypes,” Mayer told Schefter. “Some of these, when you look at them at the beginning, make you think, ‘No,’ because you’re not used to seeing them. You just don’t have that habit, but every issue they can imagine is being looked at, even if this is clouded and what we could do. These people are used to dealing with these things. “