▲ Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, leader in a white-dominated sport, also spoke out against the death of George Floyd.Photo Afp

Ap, Afp and Europa Press

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday June 6, 2020, p. a11

NY. Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley, and Michael Thomas are among more than a dozen NFL stars who have teamed up to send the League a fervent message about racial inequality.

They made a 70-second video broadcast on Internet platforms that includes Odell Beckham Jr., Deshaun Watson, Ezekiel Elliott, Jamal Adams, Stephon Gilmore and DeAndre Hopkins, among others.

Thomas, an element of the New Orleans Saints and leader in receptions in the past two seasons, begins with the statement: 10 days have passed since the brutal murder of George Floyd. Then the players ask in turn, What if I had been George Floyd ?; and they list the names of recently killed African-American men and women, including Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Eric Garner.

I’m George Floyd, Hopkins says in the video, which calls on the American football league to condemn racism and ends with a warning from the players: They are not to gag us.

On their side, the NFL issued a statement stating its stance: This is a time of self-reflection for everyone, the NFL is no exception. We stand behind the black community because the lives of Americans matter.

The Jacksonville Jaguars also demonstrated yesterday against police inequality and brutality, with a march from their stadium to the door of the police department. Today we say enough is enough, receiver Chris Conley said. Today we see a nation that cannot wait for change, a city that will not remain quiet or silent. The protesters included Joshua Dobbs, Brandon Linder and Josh Lambo of the Jaguars, along with members of their families.

Coach Doug Marrone, assistant Terry Robiskie and general manager Dave Caldwell also marched in what the team called an attempt to raise awareness of racial injustices against African-Americans.

In this regard, the Austrian Toto Wolff, director of the Mercedes Formula 1 team, was proud that the British Lewis Hamilton, the leader in a sport highly dominated by white men, has spoken out before the protests over the death of George Floyd . We know that Lewis is a great advocate for minorities.

Likewise, former NBA player Michael Jordan announced that he will donate $ 100 million to organizations working for racial equality and social justice.