One of the top NFL players, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, criticized the famous protest by player Colin Kaepernick, who knelt during the United States anthem before a match to protest racism in the country.

– I will never agree with anyone who disrespects the flag of the United States of America or our country. Let me just say what I see or feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the United States flag. I imagine two grandparents who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corp. Both of them risking their lives to protect our country and try to make our country and this world a better place. So, every time I hold my hand over my heart, looking at the flag and singing the national anthem, that’s what I think about. And in many cases, it brings me to tears, thinking about everything that was sacrificed – he told “Yahoo”.

The interview had very bad repercussions on social networks, including among high level athletes. Through Twitter, NBA star LeBron James strongly criticized Brees for his comments.

– Oh man. Is that still surprising? Of course not. You literally don’t understand why Kap (Colin Kaepernick) knelt down? It has absolutely nothing to do with disrespecting the flag of the United States or our soldiers (men and women) that keep the country free. My stepfather was one of these – said LeBron.

June 3, 2020

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick, then quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, knelt down during the performance of the American anthem in protest against, he said, ‘a country that oppresses people of color’. After much criticism, he was dismissed by the team at the end of the season and never received other offers from the league because of the repercussions of his attitude.

