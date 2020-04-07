With Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Antonio Brown included, the NFL and the same League Hall of Fame released their ideal team from the 2010s, in which they also had two notable absences.

The results of the vote were released Monday at noon and were the result of the votes of the 48-member Hall of Fame committee.

Notable members of the team include quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, running backs Adrian Peterson and Marshawn Lynch and controversial receiver Antonio Brown.

While on the defensive stand out the defensive wings JJ Watt and Julius Pepers, as well as cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Patrick Peterson.

The League and the Committee itself reported that only players who earned at least one Pro Bowl call, were chosen by the AP news agency as the annual Dream Team in that decade, or were voted for by the Pro Football Writers of America, were considered in the election.

The quarterbacks were also absent from the list Drew Brees, who in that decade broke the records for the most touchdowns, yards per pass and games in a row with at least one touchdown pass, and Russell Wilson, who won a Super Bowl in that period.

Below is the complete list of the team of the decade, published by the NFL and the Hall of Fame:

