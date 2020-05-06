While planning to play a full regular season schedule, the NFL has drafted a ticket refund sketch for canceled games or games held without fans.

In a memo sent to the 32 teams by the commissioner Roger Goodell a uniform baseline for full refunds of any tickets purchased directly from teams.

Goodell wrote that “all organizations will have a policy in place under which, if a match is canceled, or played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending, anyone who purchases a ticket directly from the club (ie season tickets , group sales and / or part-season plans) will have the option to receive a full refund or apply the amount paid to a future ticket purchase directly from the club. “

As for the secondary market, the league received promises from Ticketmaster and SeatGeek to make full refunds available for all ticket sales within no more than 30 days of cancellation. StubHub, however, will only do so when required by state law.

The NFL It will reveal its 2020 regular season schedule on Thursday night. While he is discussing contingencies for calendar disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic, he is currently planning a normal season.

“In preparing for all the elements of the 2020 season, including the release of the calendar, we have considered the unique circumstances we face this year,” wrote Goodell, “and we have made it clear that all of our decisions will be guided by medical and public health councils. and they will comply with government regulations. We will be prepared to make the necessary adjustments as we have done in other contexts, such as the preseason program and the draft.

“I believe that the policies that clubs have in place will serve the league and all member clubs in various ways and allow us to continue preparing for the 2020 season while protecting the interests of our fans.”

Each team will be communicating directly with their fans in the coming days with specific details on possible refunds.

Although contingency plans are hardly a regular procedure for the nfl, the spectrum of significant changes in the season, from delays to shorter hours, have to be considered this year. Each season, NFL teams and the league office re-examine what they call “fan-friendly” ticket refund policies.

The 2020 season will start on September 10, with the first full weekend of matches from September 13 to 14.

