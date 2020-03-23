NFL owners agree to simplify receiving rule, .

Aiming to avoid controversy and make the reception rule clearer, the 32 NFL team owners agreed to change it, it was announced Tuesday.

The owners had their annual meeting in Orlando, where they decided on the change, according to a report on the NFL website.

Under the new rule, a pass is caught when: you are in control of the ball, both feet inside the court or any part of your body, or when you make a move to follow the play as a third step or extend your arms with the ball.

Players, coaches and officials participated in a Competition Committee, which was held to analyze whether or not it was a complete pass and thus avoid controversy.

The previous season Jesse James of the Pittsburgh Steelers made a score, although it was considered an incomplete pass, while in the 2014 season playoffs Dez Bryant of the Dallas Cowboys was denied a controversial reception.

