The NFL unveiled protocols this Wednesday that allow the 32 teams to gradually reopen their sports facilities.

According to league directions, the process would begin with selected personnel and eventually expand to include the players, according to a memo sent by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to all 32 teams.

The league is trying to return to normal after state and local governments begin to reopen activities, and it aims for teams to be ready to implement the first phase of protocols before May 15.

It is possible that the reopening of training camps will be staggered, after the memo does not mention a policy stating that facilities could not be opened until all 32 facilities can.

NFL owners are expected to have more discussions about opening the facility and its forward focus during their virtual league meeting on May 19.

According to the memorandum, the first group of employees allowed to return to the facility would include no more than 50 percent of non-player staff, and up to a total of 75 per day.

The only players who could return would be those who were already rehabilitating injuries before the facility closed.

According to the memo, the league is working with the NFL Players Association to complete a second phase that allows players to return.

Highlights of the memorandum indicate that consent from state and local governments must be received, and sufficient cleaning supplies and other supplies must be purchased.

They add that an infection response team should be created that includes team sports doctors and trainers, and that an infection control officer (ICO) should be appointed to be the first point of contact for any employee showing symptoms. of coronavirus.

Another point is that coronavirus safety and hygiene training must be provided to all employees who will return to the facility.

In addition, face masks and a physical distance of at least two meters will be required for all employees, and the gloves will also be “highly recommended”, according to the internal memo that Goodell sent to the teams.

The ICO would provide information on coronavirus testing “for new suspected cases.”

The first part of the NFL virtual offseason will conclude on May 15. Teams can resume their off-season virtual shows on May 18 and continue through June 26.

The NFL will release its full regular season schedule this Thursday night.

