NFL launches contest to empower urban talent

Press: NEON16 Producer and singer Tainy, from NEON16

Following in the footsteps of the 2021 NFL Draft, NEON16, a leading multimedia company and talent incubator, along with LaMusica / Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS), is searching for the next most promising Latin artist of the genre through the contest “The Snap Draft: Search For The Newest Global Urbano Performer ”launching today May 3, 2021. In association with the NFL En Español and The Snap Draft, the contest highlights the dedication, motivation and hope of aspiring Latin American NFL fans and musical talents. The winner will collaborate on an official Latin mixtape for the new 2021 NFL season, produced by producer and artist Tainy and NEON16. Contestants can submit their original music for consideration between May 3 through May 17 on the official website https://www.lamusica.com/neon16elsnap.

The NFL recognizes that some of the strongest influences for today’s Latino audiences can be found in the synergistic relationship between music and sports, and this contest will give one lucky artist a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to collaborate with some of the most creative minds in the music industry at NEON16.

Why was the NFL Snap Draft born?

The NFL Snap Draft contest also aims to honor the joy, love and passion that spans and connects multiple generations of multicultural fans in a variety of communities. The NFL’s El Snap brand engages Latino fans through culturally relevant experiences, highlighting music, games, and fashion, among others, within all NFL media platforms that have general appeal with a Latino emphasis. . The winner of The Snap Draft will have the opportunity to participate in official events of the 2021 NFL season, see their music be part of the mixtape produced by Tainy and NEON16, be part of NFL programming and social networks, and receive digital and press support through LaMusica.

The NFL Snap Draft will be implemented at properties including NFL En Español, NFL Mexico, the NFL’s Spanish-language broadcast partners, and various NFL-owned and operated channels.

Leading up to this new campaign, NEON16’s creative team collaborated with the NFL on last season’s NFL Shop campaign, which featured NEON16’s rising star JODOSKY. After noting the Puerto Rican artist’s potential for crossover, the NFL included his song “Campeón,” which celebrates the champion within us, for the NFL Shop’s “Make the Game Yours” advertising campaign that can be seen by visiting the NFL’s channel. NFL in Spanish on YouTube.

The first phase of the contest, where music can be submitted, will be open from May 3 to 17, with announcements of finalists and winners scheduled for late May. For more information or to participate, visit https://www.lamusica.com/neon16elsnap.