As a school principal walking down the hall on the first day of school, Cheryl Nygaard felt relief and pride a few days ago. The Minnesota Vikings’ chief information officer had made another of the team’s video conferences possible during this unusual break between NFL campaigns.

“We made all the players and coaches connect in their virtual classroom and that whole process just ended without a single problem. That’s where I notice things,” said Nygaard. “They were able to continue working as if they were in the office.”





ARE THE ‘MVP’

Largely thanks to the effort and ingenuity of these often overlooked technology personnel, the process of acquiring and developing players in this league with demanding schedules and aimed at building solid team structures has continued this spring, despite the closure of facilities due to the global health crisis. Quarterbacks typically grab the attention of the market and Most Valuable Player awards. But you have to accept it, the favorites for 2020 work in the IT department.

“They are the unsung heroes of this,” said Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn.

As has happened in so many workplaces during these quarantine days, the primary task is to keep employees who are not leaving home connected. The big difference in the NFL is that some of these employees also had to appear on television.

Steve Lancaster, director of information technology for the Detroit Lions, spent the three days of the draft in a motorhome parked outside the residence of general manager Bob Quinn. I wanted to be close to provide technical support in case of any eventuality in communications.

“Bob said, ‘hey, in five minutes you’re going to be famous,'” Lancaster said, recalling first-round coverage of the draft on TV, which included footage of the motorhome. “From that same day and throughout the second, the phone did not stop vibrating, with calls and text messages. But that amused me,” he said. Mike Webb, vice president of technology for the Jacksonville Jaguars, was stationed at the home of general manager Dave Caldwell during the draft. They were in the same room, with a separation of 1.80 meters. Webb wore a mask, had his own bathroom, and sanitized every surface he touched. “I thought he was too cautious, and when I spoke to other people, they said, ‘Oh yeah, Dave has some germ phobias,'” Webb said. The general manager, his wife and son have strictly adhered to the parameters of the health authorities to avoid contagion. Caldwell made it clear to Webb that he would have no influence on the spread. “There was no pressure there,” Webb joked.

At one point, with about 90 seconds left for the Jaguars to make their selection, Caldwell accidentally disconnected a cable from his computer, hitting it with a notepad on the desk. Order was soon restored, but the whole experience could have driven even a person with steel temper out of their boxes. “It is the most delicate thing I have participated in in terms of time,” Webb said. “On many occasions you had to react quickly.





UNEXPECTED ACCIDENTS

The biggest stumble the Jaguars could have suffered involved coach Doug Marrone’s dog. The NFL distributed containers of chocolates for the draft weekend. The candies were mistaken for boxes of tech equipment in Webb’s car, leading to internal theft charges. So Webb dropped them off at Marrone’s desk during pre-draft preparations. A crack in the bag allowed the family pet to consume an unapproved dose of chocolate. Webb also had to arrange communications for owner Shad Kahn and his son Tony Khan, who participated in the draft from their yacht, anchored near the center, in the midst of a storm that posed another challenge for communications in the first round. Across the league, after the chaos of moving from one place to another amid government and NFL restrictions due to the pandemic, many facilities over the draft weekend were similar.

There was a backup generator in the general manager’s house, in case a power outage occurred. There were additional Internet connections and analog and temporary telephone lines in the houses of the main executives. Speed ​​dial numbers were programmed to simplify communications between team members. There were multiple concurrent audio and video conferences. Two years ago, when the Vikings moved into their new headquarters, the owners decidedly invested in technology, including a touchscreen electronic whiteboard made up of 40 different 55-inch televisions. Paul Nelson, the director of information systems, still had the specifications, and used them to create a miniature version for the home of general manager Rick Spielman.

“The next big hurdle came when we thought, ‘Hey, we have to get all these trainers and scouts who may not know as much about technology involved, doing everything from their computer,'” Nelson said. “I have to emphasize that much of the success we have had was definitely generated by the fact that our users participated. Sometimes there is resistance to change. In this case, their attitude was, ‘tell us what you need us to do’. That greatly facilitates things”. The pause forced by this pandemic has generated a greater appreciation for many occupations, tasks and people who previously occupied a more discreet role in the midst of the daily bustle in the world. Among these occupations is that of technology support personnel. “It was great,” said Lancaster. “I guess this just shows that we are behind the scenes but we are definitely essential.”

