The NFL will not go abroad next season.

The five games the league had planned to stage in Mexico City and London this season will be played in stadiums in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league announced yesterday that all matches will take place in the stadiums of the host teams.

The Arizona Cardinals were shaping up to be the home team for the engagement at the Azteca Stadium.

Two Jacksonville Jaguars home games were also scheduled at London’s Wembley Stadium and two more at Tottenham’s new stadium, with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins as hosts.

Opponents have not been announced.

In a statement, the league said, “In order to play the entire season in NFL stadiums under consistent protocols that ensure the health of players, employees and fans … Commissioner Roger Goodell made this decision after consulting with our teams, national and local governments, the players’ union, health authorities and international partners. “

Mexico City has hosted a regular season game in 2016, 2017, and 2019.

London has had regular season games every year since 2007. Since 2013, the Jaguars have hosted one game each season.

“After considerable analysis, we believe that the decision to play all of our games in the country this season is the right one for our players, our clubs and all our fans in the United States, Mexico and the United Kingdom,” said Executive Vice President of NFL and Chief Strategy and Growth Officer Christopher Halpin.

WAIT TO RETURN

Halpin added that government officials in both countries as well as their stadium partners agreed with the decision.

“We hope to return to have games in both countries in the 2021 season,” Halpin said.

Emilio Azcárraga, the chairman of the board of directors of Grupo Televisa, which owns Azteca, indicated that “the decision was not easy, but the well-being of all who attend the game is our priority.”

“Azteca as the official headquarters, plans to host the NFL, its teams and the huge fans of this sport in 2021 and 2022,” he added.

The league should announce its full schedule for this season this week and the intention is to fully comply with it, although contingency plans for the pandemic are being considered.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad