NFL fines Washington Football Team $ 10 million after reports of bulliyng and sexual harassment by workers



Dan Snyder will no longer be in charge of the team’s day-to-day operations.

After investigating the work culture of the Washington Football Team, the NFL decided to fine the capital team with $ 10 million. The league determined that the club’s work environment has been inappropriate for many years. Bullying, intimidation, sexual harassment and lack of respect in the workplace were the situations identified.

Both former employees and active workers of the Washington Football Team shared their stories with Beth Wilkinson, a freelance attorney who conducted the investigation.

Washington Football Team published a statement from Dan Snyder, owner of the team, in which he admits responsibility for indirectly allowing all of the above situations to occur on his team.

Snyder was not one of the defendants, but as the owner, the responsibility also falls on him. Therefore, he decided to give the day-to-day duties to his wife Tanya. He will focus on “a new plan about a stadium and other matters.”

The money raised by the NFL will be donated to underrepresented groups and women’s development programs.